{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

KGF actor Yash shares adorable video with baby girl Ayra amid home quarantine

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

kgf-actor-yash-daughter
SHARE

Kannada superstar Yash, who shot to national fame with his 2018 blockbuster K.G.F Chapter 1, is making most of the nationwide 21-day lockdown to take a break from his hectic schedule and spend quality time with his family.

The actor recently posted a video where he is seen with his kid. The little one feeds his dad in the video. While the little munchkin can be seen having a fun time as she feeds her dad with a spoon, when Yash asks her to eat, she says no.

"And i surrender...? P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though * Stay safe everyone," Yash captioned the video.

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in "K.G.F-Chapter 2". Director by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES