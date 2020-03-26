Did Kanika Kapoor meet Prince Charles? Their pics go viral as royal tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test and is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

She has once again become the target of trolls after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

A picture of them together at an event is doing the rounds on social media and trolls blamed the singer for passing on the virus to the prince.

However, this isn’t true as the picture is from the royal event held in 2015.

One of the viral pictures of Kanika, in an orange dress, chatting with Prince Charles, is from an event - the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’ -- hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2015.

However, trolls went on to criticise Kanika. While it takes 14 days for the symptoms to show, it’s impossible the singer must have infected him several years ago, much before the coronavirus came into existence.

Kanika was also invited to the Buckingham Palace in London to perform for the royal couple in 2018.