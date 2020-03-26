Coronavirus effect: Sussanne Khan moves in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan parted ways long back and the couple continues to co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Amidst the Coronavirus health scare, Hrithik and Sussanne have decided to move in together for the sake of their kids. Both the kids stay with Hrithik and Sussanne is going to shift with them at the actor’s Juhu residence, where they will take care of Hrehaan and Hridaan during this quarantine phase.

Hrithik shared the same in an Instagram post.

Hrithik thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” in a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

Hrithik lauded Sussanne for putting the interests of Hrehaan and Hridhaan first. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he wrote.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their marriage of more than 13 years and got divorced in 2014. However, they continue to be on extremely friendly terms and go on lunch and dinner dates, family holidays and movie outings with their children.