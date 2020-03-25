From Madhuri Dixit to Sunny Leone: check out who gave smashing performance on stage

Vanitha film awards always bring together the best from different industries. While the top performers take home the awards, the top stars from B-town make sure to set the stage on fire.

There are fun things to do at home when you're stuck indoors in coronavirus self-isolation. You're probably bored, cooped up along with the rest of the world for an indefinite amount of time. The good news is that there's plenty of entertaining or productive stuff you can do to distract yourself from the surreal situation we're all finding ourselves in.

While you are spending your valuable time in self isolation at homes, we bring you few performances from the popular Vanitha film awards event. These B-town divas have been charming in their own ways but do tell us which among the following is your favourite pick:

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. The diva has remained relevant for more than two decades now and still has a massive fan following. Madhuri doesn't only look glamorous and deliver powerful performances with ease, but the actress' dance moves are something all the fans crave to watch on the screen. She was part of Vanitha film awards 2020.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to grab attention. A superstar in showbiz, the Bebo of Bollywood and someone who enjoys a fan following in millions, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left no stone unturned in her acting career. And when it comes to stage performance, she is a stunner. The mother-of-one continues to be a wonder woman on the professional and personal front and inspiration to many. Kareena was the special guest at Vanitha film awards 2019.

Sunny Leone

Vanitha film awards 2016 was indeed a special one. Sunny Leone came to Kerala for the very first time and she made every celebs root for her. And undoubtedly, her dance performance took our breath away.

Jaqueline Fernandez

Jaqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly the most bubbly and zesty actress in B-town. Jacqueline recently stunned us with her moves in the dance number ‘Bad Boy’ from the movie Sahoo and she did the same at Vanitha film awards 2020. Also, if you aren’t already following her on Tik Tok you really are missing out on some killer content! This Bollywood bombshell is definitely a hit on social media as well!

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz started her journey down South and now, is a dominant name in the Bollywood film industry. Ileana has always been a fabulous personality when it comes to shows. She often treats her fans to some fabulous pictures and some dance numbers. And she impressed one and all at the 2018 Vanitha film awards.

Nora Fatehi

The beautiful and very talented Nora Fatehi is known for her dancing prowess. Nora Fatehi is prominently known for her dance moves but the stunning dancer is also an actress who has appeared in many Bollywood films. In fact, she is the reigning dancing queen of the Hindi Film Industry. Every dance track of her has become viral in no time. She gave special performance at Vanitha film awards 2020.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha is known for her sexy dance moves. She had taken item numbers to a altogether different level and was loved by everyone. She recreated her moves for Vanitha film awards 2016.