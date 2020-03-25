Here is what Shravan Mukesh has to say about fighting coronavirus

Shravan Mukesh, son of actors Mukesh and Saritha, shares some important tips to prevent the Covid 19.

He works as an emergency physician in the United Arab Emirates. He is a general practitioner at RAK Hospital, a flagship unit of Arabian Healthcare Group. His awareness video from the hospital is now viral on social media and many have applauded his sensitivity in creating awarenes among masses.

In the video, Shravan says that one shouldn’t hesitate to consult a doctor if they have a sore throat, breathing difficulties or fever. “Those who have returned from abroad should inform your travel history to the health officials. You are in fact heroes. You should try not to spread the infection,” Shravan says in the video.

"Social distancing is key and also ensure to maintain hygiene. Let's fight it together," said Shravan.

After completing his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, he has also worked as a clinical instructor.



He had also tried his hand at acting. Shravan had made his Malayalam debut through the movie Kalyanam. Mukesh too had played a pivotal role in the movie directed by Rajesh Mohanan.