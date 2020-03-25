RRR motion poster: Rajamouli's next is all about 'Rise, Roar, Revolt'

The motion poster and logo of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biggie "RRR" was launched online on Wednesday, day one of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The one-minute video shows Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as earth's elements, fire and water.

Fire and water unite to create the film's title, which also has ''India 1920'' marked on it.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to post: ''Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!''

Earlier, the filmmaker took to his social media account to say: ''It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering.'' He also requested fans stay indoors ''Stay Home... Stay Safe... Stay Online... Get Thrilled...NO PRINTS and FLEXIS... A HUMBLE REQUEST!''

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTRn in lead roles with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The film narates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced on an estmated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021.

It is produced by DVV Danayya.