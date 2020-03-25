Was Virus movie a success? No, says Hareesh Peradi

Virus movie has been a topic of discussion among netizens in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The movie has been applauded by many for its fictional documentation of news reports on the Nipah virus attack that shocked Kerala.

In contrary, actor Hareesh Peradi criticised the Aashiq Abu movie and clarified why it is not a successful movie.

In a recent Facebook post, Hareesh said that the reason why Virus wasn’t an overwhelming success was because it didn’t portray Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts as well in curbing the Nipah virus outbreak. He had posted the message when the state is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor begins his post by saying that he can’t help but say good things about the Chief Minister. “Those who have common sense may have understood why I said that the movie Virus wasn’t a success because it didn’t portray the Chief Minister’s efforts,” wrote Hareesh. The actor added that he wasn’t really an admirer of the leader but can’t help saying the truth.

Hareesh feels that the exceptional courage and humility displayed by the Chief Minister during the times of crisis should be recorded for posterity through various forms of art like the movies, plays or even history.

“The international media is closely watching the comrade’s next moves. Our beloved Chief Minister, Mundayil Koran’s son Pinarayi Vijayan has undoubtedly become a towering figure in the world communist map,” Hareesh says. The actor concludes his post by wishing the Chief Minister ‘Lal Salaam’ or the red salute used by the communists in South Asia.

Earlier, health minister KK Shailaja too had pointed that the makers of the movie Virus did not mention anything about the Chief Minister in the movie and she was not like as shown in the movie.

Actress Revathy played the role of health minister CK Prameela in the movie.

Recently, there were also reports that Virus will get a sequel and Aashiq Abu denied for such a plan via his social media page.