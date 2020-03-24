Remember Alli from Manichitrathazhu? Actress' latest pic go viral

Malayali audience cannot forget the demure Alli who almost runs into Nagavalli in the blockbuster psychological thriller Manichitrathazhu. Actress Rudra who grabbed fame through movies and serials in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil had played the role of Alli in the movie.

Now, a latest picture of the actress is becoming viral on the social media.

A social media user named Pranav Madhav has shared a picture in which he is seen with Rudra. Sharing the picture he has also asked the netizens whether they remember her. The picture seems to be taken at an airport.

Besides Manichitrathazhu, Rudra has also acted in movies like Butterflies, Dhruvam, Pidakozhi Koovunna Noottandu and Pavithram.

The actress had last acted in Malayalam in the movie Kudumbakodathi released in 1996. Rudra had quite acting in movies in 2000 and began doing roles in popular television serials.