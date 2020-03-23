Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn join Nazriya, Alia Bhatt with hand emoji challenge

During the home quarantine time in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, celebs are trying to spend some quality time with each other. You must have come across the viral video of Nazriya and Fahadh where the former is doing the dancing emoji challenge.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's video too had gone viral.

Now, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn is the latest one to join the list.

The video has Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn nailing it with on-point sync. They match up to the tunes of Y2K’s popular song called 'Lalala'.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn are one of the most adorable and powerful couples in Kollywood film industry. The couple always sets major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry and romantic photos. Vignesh, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps sharing holiday photos with his ladylove.

On Sunday, Vignesh had posted a photo where Nayanthara was seen clapping her hands marking PM Modi's initiative to clap on janatha curfew.