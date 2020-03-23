{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mani Ratnam, Suhasini's son self quarantines against Coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently was criticised for socialising after her return from London, as she later tested positive for COVID-19. Many slammed her for her irresponsibility and now people coming from other countries are self-isolating themselves to stop the spread of virus.

Among them is Mani Ratnam and Suhasini's son Nandan. Interestingly, the youngster lives in the same house as his director-actor parents, but in an isolated room.

Khushbu Sundar shared a video of the mother-son communicating and going by the video, Suhasini and Nandan are communicating via the glass window of his room.

Suhasini is seen saying, “Hello everyone, I'm talking to my son from outside this glass window, everyone knows why. He returned from London on March 18.”

In reply, Nandan says that it's been 5 days since he returned. And he had been living in the isolated room here all on his own and will not leave the room for another 14 days. “No matter how boring it is, this is the least we can do to ensure everyone is safe,” he said. 

