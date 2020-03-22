From Nazriya Fahadh to Alia Bhatt: check who did the hand emoji challenge best

The video sharing app TikTok has come up with hilarious challenge where the users are posting video of a dance, trying to make emojis with their palm while grooving to the tunes of American singer Y2K's popular number 'Lalala'.

The "Emojidance" hashtag has been trending on the app for the past few months.

And the latest one to join the challenge is actress Nazriya Nazim.

In the 6-second video shared by the actress, Nazriya is seen trying to match up to the tunes, while Fahadh looks on. She wrote, “Me explaining to my husband how this works (look at his face)this guy has no clue what the hell is going on. #quarantineandchill” (sic.)

Earlier, actress Parvathy too had posted the video on Tik Tok and had challenged Rima Kallingal, Poornima Indrajith, Prarthana Indrajith to join.

Alia Bhatt recently posted her emoji challenge on the occasion of her 27th birthday. The actor was seen in the presence of her best friends including sister Shaheen, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Ghoyal.

Parineeti Chopra too shared a series of videos where is trying to do the TikTok emoji challenge. Using the filter of the challenge on Instagram, she tried to copy the same.

The Hand Emoji challenge

A list of hand emojis appear on the users' screen and the task is to replicate the same with the help of their hands.

To make it a little trickier, users are doing it on the beat of the song, 'Y2K - Lalala (ilkan Gunuc Remix)'.

A similar phenomenon, emoji face challenge, had also trended on social media last year, it was essentially the same concept, to replicate the emoji with the expression on to your face.