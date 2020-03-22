Looking after kids during corona scare? Here's 5 Indian web series on parenting

“Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!,” wrote Twinkle Khanna on her Twitter page. Twinkle, further posted that she has 'given up' on parenting 'her little piglet' during the home quarantine. Not just celebrities, but many are self-isolating and spending their time indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak finding it hard to take care of their little ones.

Parenting is one of the most difficult phases of life as one has to deal with children in this ever-changing environment. There are numerous web series that try to showcase the difficulties one has to face when it comes to taking care of their children as well as of themselves.

Here's a list of 5 web series based on parenting:

Mentalhood

Mentalhood revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children.

Mind The Malhotras

It's the story of a weird family where the couple is going through mid-life marital crisis with two teenage daughters and a notorious son.

Gullak

Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family comprising of two sons.

Yeh Meri Family

The family takes you back 20 years in the home of the Guptas with 12-year old, elder brother and a the little one.

The Aam Aadmi Family

It's the story of Sharma family with two siblings and a grandmother with usual problems and solutions.