Why Dharmendra booked an entire hospital for Hema Malini

Actress and BJP leader Hema Malini had been staying away from the limelight since quite sometime. But recently, Hema Malini and Esha Deol came together for a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Among the many things they talked about, Hema told host and comedian Kapil Sharma how Dharmendra had booked an entire hospital for her.

“Yes, it’s true, during the deliveries of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans and media,” she said.

Hema Malini also talked about a time when she dozed off while speaking to Dharmendra. “During that time, I was constantly shooting throughout the night and because of which I was too tired and slept while talking to Dharamji,” she said.

“Pyaar bhari baatein, ek certain time tak thik lagi hain and then you start to feel bored... agar Dharamji yeh sunenge toh unhe bahot bura lagega (Romantic conversation feels good till a certain time, after that one starts to get bored. If Dharamji hears this he will feel bad),” she said.

Esha reportedly spoke about her book Amma Mia which has all the insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another.