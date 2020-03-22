Anushka Shetty opens up on casting couch in Tollywood

Actress Anushka Shetty is gearing up for her next with a thriller Nishabdham. Recently, she spoke about casting couch and sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry.

During a media interaction, Anushka Shetty admitted that casting couch does exist in the industry. "I admit that it exists in Telugu film Industry but, I never had to face the casting couch because I was straight forward," she said.

Anushka Shetty also revealed how to deal with it from her own experiences. Further, she added that she never gave chance to anyone in the film industry to exploit her. "I have always been straight forward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways with less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry,” Anushka was quoted by a Telugu website.

Meanwhile, Nishabdham was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020. The film also stars R Madhavan, Michael Madson, Shalini Pandey and Anjali in key roles. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham may get delayed due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.