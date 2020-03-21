Stars support PM Modi's Janata Curfew, request everyone to stay safe

Filmstars and celebrities from all film industry have come out to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Modi, urging everyone to follow Janata Curfew on Sunday, advised citizens not to step out of their homes from 7am to 9pm as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Soon afterward, many stars took to social media to express support to PM Modi's initiative.

Mohanlal requested people to adhere to Janata Curfew.

Jayasurya shared an interesting post implying that the day is to care for you.

Tovino has listed a few things that you could probably do while staying at home.

Telugu stars Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others too joined the league.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu requests us to participate in #JanataCurfew and appreciate the efforts being put in by the officials. pic.twitter.com/xaV9sLJrKB — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 21, 2020 Urging all citizens to support the clarion call of our honourable PM @narendramodi and take part in the #JanataCurfew this Sunday to fight the #Coronavirus. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 20, 2020

Kamal Haasan, actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam party, took to Twitter to announce that he will stand in solidarity with PM Modi. He further urged leading actors to speak about Janata Curfew on social media.