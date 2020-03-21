5 Malayalam short films that you can watch now for free

The whole world is in the grip of Coronavirus and everyone is advised for social distancing. And now with some ample time at home, there are some great short films available on Youtube to watch.

With the growing influence of the Internet, short films are increasingly attracting more viewers and have become a popular medium especially for those who still haven’t invested in a subscription of any streaming platforms.

We've picked out a few short films for you. Check it out.

Coronavirus awareness

After Kerala Police 'hand washing' video went viral, the team has come up with yet another interesting short film making a connection with Mohanlal's Lucifer movie.

This short film brings light on the situation prevailing in the state and focuses on break the chain campaign.

Identiti

The film shares the story of Pooja, who suffers from an Identity crisis between her own identity and the fake persona she uses in social media.

Dingolfi

A man takes an auto which has been shared by a young girl, a woman with her kid and a school student. What follows is a hilarious moment between the man and girl.

Kaanayile Madhyapanikal

The film is about the drunkards of a village and the incidents which happened from morning 6AM till the clock spins round to 6PM.

Fugue

The story revolves around the life of a lonely girl Ashley and how her perspectives about life and relationships change as a stranger Roy comes into her life.