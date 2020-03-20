Amid 'Aadujeevitham' shoot Prithviraj sends out a word of caution

Currently staying in Jordan in connection with the filming of Aadujeevitham, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is doing the lead role in the Blessy directorial, posted a note on his Facebook page describing the need of the hour to contain COVID-19.

He asks everyone to act together and stay away from each other and says that 'social distancing and self-hygiene is the only 'way we can contain this pandemic.'

Through the post he thanks all those who messaged him and expressed concern for his safety. The actor also explains why continuing with the film shoot is the best option for the film unit stuck in Jordan.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), many film shoots, which were progressing in different parts of the world, have been cancelled.

He further added that two of his teammates are on precautionary quarantine in Amman, Jordan, along with the rest of the passengers who flew with them in the flight.

Aadujeevitham is based on the best-selling novel in the same title by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.

Here is the full text of his message:

Stay safe.

These are tough times. Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being..acting together means staying away from each other. As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic. Thank you to all who’ve messaged and expressed concern over my safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham unit. We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated. Yes, two of our actors have been put on precautionary quarantine in Amman along with all other passengers who flew in with them in the same flight. We hope to have them join us post the 2 week quarantine period. Do stick to all instructions from authorities and even more importantly, please do not panic.