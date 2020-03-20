Actress Amala Paul gets hitched? Pics go viral

South Indian actor Amala Paul has married Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in a secret ceremony, if some unconfirmed reports are to be believed.

Internet started flooding with news of her marriage on Friday as pictures of the couple in a traditional wedding attire started doing the rounds.

However, sources close to the actress have reportedly denied the news.

It was recently reported that Amala Paul has been in a live-in relationship with Bhavninder Singh.

The reports of the two dating each other made the rounds after photos of the two surfaced on the internet from Bhavnider's Instagram account. The photos were removed later.

Amala Paul was earlier married to Tamil director AL Vijay.