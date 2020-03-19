Sonam Kapoor interacts with mother-in-law in a unique way during self-isolation

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja returned to India from London on Tuesday. The actress shared on social media that they have self-quarantined themselves for 14 days due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Her husband Anand shared a video recently wherein Sonam has found a unique way to talk to her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja to avoid the risk.

In the video, Sonam can be seen standing at the window of the first floor of their home and talking to her mom, who is on the ground floor. Sharing the video with everyone, Anand captioned it as, “Quarantine times.” Check out the video below:

On Tuesday, Sonam shared her experience of flying from London to Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak. She shared in videos posted on her Instagram stories that her experience back home was “very smooth”. “In fact, when we leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing. Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn’t,” she said.

Sonam shared that she and Anand were asked to fill a form and give details of their recent travel history upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, before they cleared immigration. She also lauded the government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis.