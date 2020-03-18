Karthick Naren collaborates with Suhas-Sharfu to script for Dhanush's next

Karthick Naren is all set to direct Dhanush for his next and as per the latest reports, writers Suhas and Sharfu have joined the project.

Suhas and Sharfu will be scripting the movie which has been tentatively titled as D43.

It was recently during a casual chat with his Instagram followers, Karthick Naren revealed that he will be collaborating with Malayali writer duo Suhas-Sharfu for scripting this film. On Wednesday, Karthick took to his Insta page sharing a pic of Suhas and Sharfu joining him for the pre-production work of the movie.

Sathya Jyothi Films will be producing the film, while GV Prakash has been signed as the music director.

Suhas and Sharfu made their debut with the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan. The duo then teamed up with Muhsin Parari to script Virus, based on Nipah virus.

Touted to be a thriller, D43 will be centred around the death of journalist and his wife and how their elder son solves the mystery behind the deaths.

The shoot for the film is expected to begin in a couple of months as the makers have confirmed that it will be an October 2020 release.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently working on Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, and is awaiting the release of Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandiram.﻿ Director Karthick Naren's last release was Mafia: Chapter One starring Arun Vijay.