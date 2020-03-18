Ayyappan, Koshiy's corona message hits the right chord!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles as Ayyappan and Koshiy, has already emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times.

And seems like with theaters closed down, the movie's digital release is getting wide attention. While the movie, written and directed by Sachy succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics, the team has shared an innovative poster with regard to Covid-19.

'Ee Ayyappanum Koshiyum season onnu kazhinjotte,' was one of the most popular dialogues from the film and giving a Covid twist, the makers of the movie released a poster by tweaking the dialogue as 'Thalkkalam Ee Corona Season Onnu Kazhinjotte, athu vare aaghoshangal maatti veikkam (Let this corona season pass, let's keep festivities aside till then).

Titled 'Maskum Soapum', the poster has Prithviraj's face attached with a mask and a soap in Biju Menon's hands. Sharing the poster, the movie's official page captioned, “Clean your hands to break the chain!”

Meanwhile, both the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been sold.

The Tamil remake rights have been bagged by the S Kathiresan, the producer of the blockbuster Tamil movies Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. The Telugu remake rights went to Suryadevara Naga Vamsi who recently produced 'Jersey' and co producer of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which marked Prithviraj-Biju Menon duo's comeback after a short gap, was released on February 7, 2020.