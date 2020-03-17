Jayaraj's upcoming flick 'Backpackers' tells a poignant real-life story

After 'Roudram 2018' based on the seventh of the Navarasas ace filmmaker Jayaraj is coming up with a romantic drama titled 'Backpackers' starring Kalidas Jayaram and Delhi-based Keralite actress Karthika Nair.

Renji Panicker, who played the protagonist in two of Jayaraj's previous films, is portraying a significant character in this film too. Shivjit Padmanabhan, Ullas Pandalam, Jayakumar and Sabitha Jayaraj are other actors appearing in major roles in the film.

The film is bankrolled by Dr. Suresh Kumar Muttathu under the banner Prakriti Pictures. Adv K Balachandran Nilambur is the executive producer of the film. While Abhinand Ramanujan has cranked the camera Antony has edited the film.

Dr. Sabin George, Ron Jose, Tony Xavier and Ashish are the assistant directors.

The film has been shot in mesmerising locales of Kottayam, Vagamon and Varkala. Music director Sachin Sankar has composed the six songs in the film. The move is expected to hit the screens soon.