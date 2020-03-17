{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dilip Kumar in complete isolation as precautionary measure against COVID-19

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Monday said he is under "complete isolation and quarantine" as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 97-year-old actor shared a health update on Twitter, adding that his wife, actor Saira Banu, was ensuring he did not contract any infection.

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak," Kumar tweeted. "Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

The actor appealed to his fans and followers to protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.

"The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders," he said. "Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others."

Last week, Banu revealed that Kumar was recuperating from a "severe backache".

Banu said they had consulted doctors at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and the actor was doing better.

Known as the "Tragedy King of Bollywood", Kumar has given memorable performances in films like 'Andaz', 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-E-Azam'.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 114 on Monday, with Odisha reporting its first COVID-19 patient and a new case each in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A Maharashtra government official said four patients were detected for the new coronavirus infection, taking the state tally to 37.

