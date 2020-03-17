A musical casting call by Shane Nigam for his upcoming Qalb

The casting call for upcoming Shane Nigam-starrer Qalb has been noted for its uniqueness. The makers of the film has released a video of Shane crooning a melodious number and playing guitar as he enjoys a soothing sunrise at the Alappuzha beach.

In the video, Shane says actors are needed for the roles his heroin, mother and friends in the film. Those who are fit for the tradition and culture of Alappuzha are preferred.

Those interested to attend auditions can email their photos, videos and profile to casting@dreamkatcher.com

Qalb is the third film to be directed by actor Sajid Yahiya. Suhail Koya and Sajid Yahiya has written the script.

Apart from Shane, Sidhique and Lena will play lead roles. Music will be composed by Prakash Alex, Vimal Nazar, Reneesh Basheer and Nihal Sadiq.

Cinemapranthan Productions in association with Arjun Amaravathi Creations is bankrolling the film.