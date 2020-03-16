Want my old life back...without any raid: Vijay

The audio of much awaited Vijay-starrer Master, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was launched on Sunday amid the cast and crew of the film.

He began his speech by mentioning his fans. "En nenjil kudi irukkum... (My dear fans, who reside in my heart)' I am sad that my fans couldn't attend the audio launch. We did this as a private event due to coronavirus. Thank you and I am sorry."

Vijay spoke about his look, too. "My designer asked me to change my style of dressing. Does it suit me? I thought I'll dress like my friend Ajith for a change," he joked.

Taking a line from his film "Azhagiya Tamil Magan", he said: "Like the song from my film that goes, our life is also like a river. There will be people at different points who light lamps and let it float, those who sprinkle flowers and also those who throw stones at the water. But just like the river ebbs and moved on, it's our job to do the same. Kill them with your success and bury them with your smile."

Vijay also took a jibe at the I-T raid that took place at his house in Chennai last month. When the anchor asked what Vijay would ask his younger self, he answered, "I would want my old life back. It was peaceful...without any raid."

The speech won him wide applause from the audience. He praised the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, hailing him as the "small wonder" and recalling how the filmmaker's "Master" plan has helped shoot the film.

Produced by Xavier Britto, "Master" also stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea among others.

The film was set to be out in summer 2020. However, the actual official date is now yet to be declared due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.