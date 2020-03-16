Shaan Rahman slams Rajith Kumar fans, calls highest level of stupidity

Music composer Shaan Rahman not only knows how to hit the right notes but also knows how to express his views right. Shaan Rahman has always been quite vocal about his opinions when it comes to matters relating to social concern.

In his latest post, Shaan Rahman has condemned the fan show that happened on Sunday night at Kochi airport. Along with a photo, Shaan took to Facebook and shared that each one present at the premise have shown irresponsibility.

Shaan also mentioned how a man holding a girl child tried to push himself in between the crowd to get a pic with Rajith Kumar.

“The highest level of stupidity was displayed at Kochi Nedumbassery Airport last night. The highest ever level of stupidity. To the crowd who weren’t wearing a mask and who were sweating and breathing down each other’s neck to get a pic with the so called Super Human (the person who said “Manassu shudhamaanengil Corona varilla. It’s equal to saying Cow urine would keep you away from Corona), Every single one of you would be responsible for the irresponsibility you’ve shown. You could’ve Atleast waited for the pandemic (Not Epidamic anymore cuz we’ve passed that stage and we’re facing an even more dangerous global stage) to settle down. We have strict warnings to avoid crowds. To avoid gatherings. Are you sure wether the person next to you wasn’t affected with Corona or Covid 19? I helplessly saw A man ( A Stupid Man) holding a girl child who was trying to push himself in between the crowd to get a pic with this guy ... Sir, The child you’re holding when you were trying taking selfies with some reality show super star will one day ask you, “Why DIDNT you take care of me instead of taking pics with the Super Human when the whole world was battling a Pandemic? Will the Super Human cure me if I was infected?”. Better get your answers ready. Cuz it’s coming your way.” (sic.)

For the unversed, fans of public speaker and reality TV contestant Rajith Kumar flouted the Kerala government’s coronavirus advisory to show him support after he got kicked out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 for attacking a fellow contestant with chilli paste during a task.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fame Shiyas and Pareekutty were also seen at the airport.