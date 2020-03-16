Who is Rajith Kumar and why many thronged Kochi airport despite coronavirus scare?

On Sunday night, Kochi airport witnessed hundreds of people thronging to get a glimpse of Dr Rajith Kumar. He was part of a Television reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 and was eliminated recently.

The elimination

Rajith Kumar got ousted a few days ago from the show, for applying chilly in fellow contestant Reshma’s eyes. In a recent task, contestants were asked to act as school students. During the act as Reshma was celebrating her birthday, Rajith Kumar came forward and applied green chilli paste on Reshma's eyes. His act compelled Bigg Boss organizers to evict him temporarily from the house. On Saturday evening, host of the show actor Mohanlal asked Reshma regarding her stand in the issue to which she responded by saying, “I shall forgive him but I am not ready to accept him inside the house.” And thus, for his unethical wrongdoing, Rajith Kumar was apparently ousted from the show.

Who is Rajith Kumar

It should be noted that Rajith Kumar is the college professor who made headlines with his misogynistic statements many a times. In 2013, during his interaction with college students at an event, Rajith made a comment on women wearing jeans. Rajith reportedly commented that women who wear jeans give birth to transgender babies. Years later, Rajith repeated the same comment on a television show. His comments on homosexuality turned controversial too. He also drew ire when he stated that women who jump get their uterus displaced and suffer from infertility.

The government of Kerala even denounced Rajith Kumar for his 'misogynist and gender insensitive' messages to the society. The Botany lecturer who hails from Thiruvananthapuram has authored many Malayalam books as well.

Rush at airport

Post his entry in the show, many Malayalees including celebrities turned out to be his fans. After Rajith Kumar got eliminated, his fans conducted a strong social media campaign, urging everyone to boycott the show. The social media page of Mohanlal was flooded with abuses for not favouring Rajith Kumar. Fans decided to give him a rousing welcome at Kochi airport as he arrived. Many videos from the airport are doing the rounds on social media. “I have done no mistake. It was an act. I was provoked. If you rewind the episode and watch again, you will know why I did such a thing,” he was heard saying in a video.

Many criticised his irresponsible nature for not being apologetic. Though he apologized during the elimination episode, Rajith Kumar, after coming out from the show justified his act. He said, "I am not a politician. I am a humanitarian. I just know to love people around me. I could perform neatly all tasks given to me. At certain points in life, we are denied of justice. I believe that I have not committed any mistake."

Collector issues case against Rajith Kumar

The huge rush at the airport happened at the time when state had called off public gatherings. A case has been registered against Rajith Kumar and a group of people for disobeying orders of a public servant and causing obstruction to public way and thereby causing danger for the general public.

There was also a High Court ruling that there should be no procession around 500 metres from the airport.

Movie offer

Director Alleppy Ashraf recently announced the movie offer for Rajith Kumar. Titled Crazy Task, the movie will be helmed by a debutant Peckon Ambrose. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the movie will revolve around three women who escape from a mental hospital. The director revealed that he was a fan of Rajith Kumar and carved a psychiatrist role tailor-made for Rajith Kumar. If Rajith signs the dotted lines, he will be playing the lead role in the movie penned by Allepey Ashraf.