'The Batman' shuts down production for 2 weeks

London: The production for the upcoming movie, "The Batman" has been shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the news that Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the disease while shooting for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia, Warner Bros. decided to halt production on "The Batman" for two weeks, reports variety.com.

The film's crew had been shooting in a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool. Warner Bros. thought it was best to go on a hiatus during the location change.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the June 2021 release date at this time.

As for the two other Warner Bros. films in production -- "Matrix 4" and "King Richard" starring Will Smith -- they have not been put on hiatus as of yet.

The shooting for "Matrix 4" was going on in Berlin, but in a soundstage where safety measures are being taken, while "King Richard's" shoot has already been rearranged due to bad weather in Los Angeles, which is expected to continue for the next few days.

"The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

It is set to open on June 25, 2021.

The film joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that have been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.