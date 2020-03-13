Coronavirus scare: Vikram's 'Cobra' shoot cancelled in Russia

The shooting for Tamil superstar Vikram's upcoming film Cobra has been cancelled midway in Russia due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a tweet by the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu, the shooting has been cut short mid-way and crew are on their way back to India following the revised travel advisory, issued by the Indian government in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

"Corona attack for #Cobra... Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!" Gnanamuthu tweeted.

Cobra is helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who shot to fame with Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap's Imaikaa Nodigal. In the film, Vikram will be seen in as many as 25 getups.

Recently, the makers released the first-look poster, which impressed everyone.

The film features Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan playing prominent roles.