Actress Utthara Unni postpones wedding celebrations due to Coronavirus scare

Malayalam actress-dancer Utthara Unni announced that she has postponed her wedding celebrations owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, she also clarified through her social media account that the ritual ceremony will happen on the schedule date in temple.

Taking a photo with her fiance, she wrote, “As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the corona virus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events. However we will be having the ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony in the temple on the same date. Will keep you all posted about the coming dates. Everyone please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Wishing the world a speedy recovery.” (sic).

Veteran actress Urmila Unni's daughter Utthara Unni got engaged to Nitesh Nair recently. The adorable pictures from their engagement ceremony have been the talk of the town, as Nitesh proposed the actress in the most romantic way possible. He went on his knees and tied her favorite Bharatanatyam anklets.

The private ceremony was held at a resort in Kochi and was attended by the couple's close family members and friends.

Utthara has worked in movies such as 'Edavappathy' and 'Vavval Pasanga'. She also owns a dance school called Temple Steps in Kochi. She is also a familiar face as the host of many TV shows.