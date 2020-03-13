{{head.currentUpdate}}

Daniel Radcliffe 'flattered' by coronavirus hoax

Los Angeles: Actor Daniel Radcliffe was not at all fazed by a false story suggesting that he has been infected with coronavirus.

Shortly after finding out about the online spread of the rumour, Radcliffe gave his witty response on the matter, saying that he was "flattered" by it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 30-year-old actor's remarks came during a phone interview with Australia radio show 'Smallzy's Surgery'.

"I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. 'Cause I'm very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me," Radcliffe said.

The Jungle actor went on to share how he first learned about the hoax.

"It's funny that you ask me that today particularly, because I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday, and the makeup artist is like, 'My niece has just text me and told me you've got corona. I was like, 'What?' I think it was on a fake BBC account, but then enough people saw it. That is the internet," she said.

Claims that Radcliffe has contracted COVID-19 was first shared on Twitter through a fake BBC News account, @BBCNewsTonight. "

