Amitabh Bachchan doodles poem about Coronavirus precautions

With the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a poem on the same and shared the video on social media in which he is seen reciting it.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video saying, “T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe” In the video, the actor is seen talking about the deadly virus that has been taking over the world and how everyone has been sharing different remedies to fight the scare. Check out the video here-

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan and others are already doing their best to advise fans amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak has affected the release of many Bollywood films as well.

Shoots of many films have been stalled as well. Reportedly, Salman Khan has cancelled the international schedule of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Even Deepika Padukone has called off her Paris visit. Prestigious award show IIFA 2020, that was supposed to take place in Indore this month, has also been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.