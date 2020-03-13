{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Amitabh Bachchan doodles poem about Coronavirus precautions

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Actor Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo: IANS)
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: IANS
SHARE

With the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a poem on the same and shared the video on social media in which he is seen reciting it.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video saying, “T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe” In the video, the actor is seen talking about the deadly virus that has been taking over the world and how everyone has been sharing different remedies to fight the scare. Check out the video here-

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan and others are already doing their best to advise fans amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak has affected the release of many Bollywood films as well.

Shoots of many films have been stalled as well. Reportedly, Salman Khan has cancelled the international schedule of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Even Deepika Padukone has called off her Paris visit. Prestigious award show IIFA 2020, that was supposed to take place in Indore this month, has also been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES