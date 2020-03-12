{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday.

Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, 11 March, declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Earlier, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India said that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, and project visas, stand suspended till 15 April.

