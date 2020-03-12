Was approached for participating in Bigg Boss: Shammy Thilakan

Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan revealed that he was approached for the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

In a Facebook post, the actor, also the son of veteran actor Thilakan said that he had to reject the offer from the show as he had other commitments. "I was also approached for participating in the show. Because of certain commitments, I rejected the offer. I was initially upset about the same but learning the recent updates on the show, I don't regret rejecting it," he wrote.

However, he also stated that he is a 'regular follower' of the show. Further, he picked his favourite contestant from the show as well. Extending his support to popular contestant Rajith Kumar, Shammy Thilakan called him as the 'courageous and genuine' participant on the show.

"Dr Rajith Kumar is my only favourite in the game. He is the one of the courageous contestant who plays the game with utmost genuinity and without faking around," he wrote.

Recently, Rajith Kumar was expelled from the show he applied chilli on his co-player Reshma's eyes during a game on the show.