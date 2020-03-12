Dulquer Salmaan launches his next 'Hey Sinamika' with Aditi Rao, Kajal

Earlier this year, we had reported that Kajal Aggarwal will be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a Tamil film and now here is the major update on this movie.





Jio Studios on Thursday announced their first Tamil film, titled Hey Sinamika, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film marks the directorial debut of leading south choreographer Brinda.

According to a press release, noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the first shot, while south actor Khushbu gave the clap. The shoot commenced in Chennai on Thursday.

The film follows a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband.

Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

It is also said that the shooting of this film will be wrapped up in a single schedule.



#HeySinamika a dream project of my bestie @BrindhaGopal1 Thank you @dulQuer @MsKajalAggarwal @aditiraohydari @anustylist for being her support system and standing with her..this wouldn’t have been possible without you.. Good luck to the team. ❤️❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FC2XBygpEr — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 12, 2020

Veteran actress Khushbu, who is a very good friend of choreographer Brinda, wished her good luck for this new beginning. She tweeted, “My soulmate,I have known you the longest!! 33yrs..have seen you struggle,fight back n grow as the best in your field. As you embark on a new journey tmrw I wish you the best of it..I know you will excel in your new avatar.I am so proud of you baby @BrindhaGopal1”.

The music of Hey Sinamika is composed by Govind Vasantha and the film bankrolled by Jio Studios.

