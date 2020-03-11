{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Taylor Swift tops Google's 2020 list of most-searched woman

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

taylor-swift
SHARE

Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Actress Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES