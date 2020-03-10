{{head.currentUpdate}}

Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty against trolls

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty recently drew heavy criticism for saying that, considering the upcoming film is packed with high-voltage action featuring machomen Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, no one would even look at his film's heroine Katrina Kaif.

While Shetty's comment sparked a storm on social media and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty started trending on Twitter, Katrina on Monday came out to sportingly defend her director on Instagram. She claims Shetty has been misunderstood.

"Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, 'No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening"', this is not what was said.

"I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, 'there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.' Even, inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day," Katrina wrote.

Sooryavanshi, a cop drama, will release on March 24.

