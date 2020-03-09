Here's why Vijay Deverakonda complained against a fan

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following across the country. And his fans have been quite active on social media as well.

Recently, because of a crazy fan, Vijay had to face issues too.

It all began when a fan of Vijay Deverakonda reportedly created a fake profile with the actor's name on Facebook. He started chatting with a few female fans. And the miscreant also started asking for sexual favours from young girls.

After learning about this, Vijay Deverakonda personally asked his assistant Govind to confirm the fake profile. And thus, knowing that the page wasn't good for people, Vijay filed a complained to the Hyderabad city Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad and requested him to take action against him.

Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Fighter which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.