Samyukta Varma introduces sister, pic goes viral

Samyuktha Varma is one of the very few actresses, who made a mark in Malayalam movie industry, within a short career span. Even though she has been staying away from Malayalam cinema for the past 15 years, Samyuktha Varma still remains as one of the most-loved actresses of the industry.

The actress is quite active on her social media pages and posts pictures and updates her fans frequently. Recently, one of her post was a birthday wish for her little sister.

Sharing a photo of her sister, who had close resemblance with Samyukta, she wrote, “Feminine energy is powerful& mysterious.it attracts things to it without the use of force. use ur powers for good. happy birthday malu!! Sangamithra varma” (sic.)