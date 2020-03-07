Fans elated as Katrina plays 'Dog and the Bone' on Sooryavanshi sets

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'Sooryavanshi' where she can be seen playing "Dog and the bone" with a crew member, while her co-star actor Akshay Kumar can be seen teasing her during the play.

Katrina shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "and the...end of day games on sooryavanshi...@akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions...and his disapproval at my failed attempt, @itsrohitshetty is looking most amused."

In the shared video, Katrina Kaif was running to win the game and Akshay Kumar was also giving him instruction from the side.

In the video, Akshay can be heard saying: "Kat, you have to win, Kat. Otherwise, we will lose!"

As the video went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

"Sooryavanshi" marks the onscreen reunion of Akshay with Katrina Kaif after a decade. The two stars last starred together in the 2010 release, "Tees Maar Khan".

Their new film also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer.

"Sooryavanshi" is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films.