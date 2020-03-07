{{head.currentUpdate}}

Allu Arjun to wife on anniversary: Love grows every day

Southern superstar Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for his wife Sneha on their ninth marriage anniversary. He said that the time is getting over fast but love grows every day.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph from their wedding.

"Nine years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day," he captioned the photo.

On his Instagram story, he shared a photograph of the anniversary celebrations, which also features their son Ayaan, 5, and daughter Arha, 3.

Happy Birthday Cutie ❤️ My Queen

He wrote: "Thank you for giving me the cutest gifts in my life, cutie."

#happyvalentinesday ❤️❤️❤️

Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy at a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on March 8, 2011. It was rumoured in 2013 that Allu Arjun was divorcing Sneha Reddy. Quashing reports, the actor had said, "Both Sneha and I are madly in love, and have been ever since we started seeing each other and are happily married." 

#happy Ugadi #2019

The actor was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan.

