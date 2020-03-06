Watch video | Mohanlal's big budget Marakkar's trailer is a visual extravaganza

The trailer of Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham says it all. The film is going to be one of the biggest visual experiences Malayalam cinema has ever produced. The trailer of the periodic drama, touted as the most expensive Malayalam film, gives us a glimpse of the visual extravaganza in store.

The 2.23-minute trailer introduces all the major characters in the film and they all look stunning in the Priyadarshan frames, beautifully captured by Thiru.

The trailer of the film's Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu versions were also released simultaneously.

Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea is written and directed By Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Apart from Mohanlal, the star cast includes Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent and Ashok Selvan.

Priyadarshan's long-term associate Sabu Cyril is the production designer. The film will hit the screens on March 26.