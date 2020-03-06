Veteran Malayalam actor and dancer Thara Kalyan had recently married off her daughter Sowbhagya to her long-time beau Arjun.

And post the wedding, an offensive photo of Thara Kalyan from the ceremony has been circulating on social media. Taking to Instagram, Thara broke down as she gave vent to her anger. Slamming netizens who were behind such a distaseful act, Thara Kalyan gave it back to those who made personal attack against her.

In the video, Thara can be seen saying, "A photo of me has gone viral on social media. Since I did not have the courage to conduct my daughter's wedding alone, I held it holding Guruvayurappan’s hand. A part of the video clip of the marriage was made into a picture, circulated and now it has gone viral. Has the person who promoted it got a heart of stone? Don't you have a mother at home? I will never forgive you in my life. Social media is good, but should not do like this to anyone as it will break many hearts. I hate those who circulated and celebrated it. Those who did this should try to respect women."

Late actor Rajaram was Thara Kalyan's husband. Actress Subbalakshmi is her mother.