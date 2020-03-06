Shane Nigam loses Rs 32 lakh as per the contract with producers

Kochi: The ban on actor Shane Nigam was lifted late on Wednesday as the actor and the Producers Association reached a compromise. The actor has agreed to all the suggestions put forth by the association members.

According to those in the know of the details about the compromise, there are clauses about various get-ups Shane has to maintain for the stalled movies. The contract also specifies compensation to the producers affected by the actor's misconduct.

As per the contract, Shane has to report to the sets of the movie 'Veyil' on March 9 to complete rest of the scenes. He has to finish filming the portions where he has to sport a beard within March 28, Saturday. Shane has to allot 20 days with the bearded-look for 'Veyil'.

From March 31 to April 13, Shane has to act in the movie 'Qurbani', with the beard. Besides, he has to allot five more days for this movie without the beard. The contract states that the actor should commit other projects only after completing these two stalled movies.

Moreover, Shane has to pay Rs 16 lakh each as compensation to the producers of these movies. Joby George, the producer of 'Veyil', need not pay the rest of the remuneration of Rs 16 lakh to Shane. Similarly, 'Qurbani’ producer Subair too could reduce Rs 16 lakh from Shane’s payment.

The producers said that the ban on the actor had been lifted after Shane signed the contract. The officials of various associations would oversee the developments to prevent any further disputes on the sets of 'Veyil' and 'Qurbani'. Shane turned emotional when he was asked to sign the contract.