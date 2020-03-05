Video | Teaser of Indrajith-starrer Aaha promises a rustic action thriller

The teaser of Indrajith-starrer Aaha promises yet another sports action thriller in Malayalam. Released on Tuesday, the teaser of the directorial debut of Bibin Paul Samuel is trending on YouTube.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the plot revolving around the rustic game of tug of war. Going by the video, Indrajith and Manoj K Jayan play the lead players of Aaha, Neeloor, a popular real-life tug of war team in Kerala.

The teaser, a wise selection of the stunning frames by Rahul Balachandran, also gives us a sneak peek of the action in store.

Director Bibin Paul Samuel is also the editor of the film. It has been produced by Prem Abraham under the banner of Zsazsa Productions.

Tobit Chirayath has penned the script. Sayanora Philip has composed the music.

The film is slated to hit the screen in May.