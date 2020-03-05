Shane Nigam's ban lifted, actor to join Veyil sets today

Kochi: The ban on actor Shane Nigam has been lifted following the intervention of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the body of the Malayalam actors led by superstar Mohanlal.

After AMMA held a few round of talks with the peeved producers association, it has been decided that the actor will resume shoot of Veyil movie from Thursday and will join the sets of Qurbaani by March 31.

Shane Nigam's ban has been lifted on the condition that he will compensate to the producers of his two films for the delay that occurred.

Even though the producers demanded a hefty amount as compensation from Shane, it was finally agreed that Shane will pay Rs 32 lakh to each producers of Veyil and Qurbaani.

The whole issue broke out in November last year when Shane posted a video on social media alleging that Joby George, producer of Veyil, had issued a threat against him for changing his getup before completing the shooting of the movie. Later, Shane changed his appearance by cutting his hair short in protest, which affected the shoot of Veyil and Qurbaani.

Later, the producer's association met and decided that no producer will sign up the actor, 'as his habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits', and also decided to stop the shooting of two of his films.

They then decided that unless Shane Nigam reimburses the production cost of the two films the ban on him will not be revoked. Since then, despite several rounds of talks, even with the intervention of State Cinema Minister A.K.Balan, things failed to work out.

Though Shane Nigam is not a member of AMMA, his late father and popular actor Abhi was close to all senior members of AMMA and hence they were keen to resolve the issue and things started to fall in place after Mohanlal took up the issue.

It was only after Shane apologized to Joby George recently that the producers agreed to reach a compromise.

Apart from Veyil and Qurbaani, the actor also has Ullasm and Qalb in his kitty.