Marakkar's Hindi trailer to be released by Akshay Kumar

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

While the Malayalam trailer of the period drama will be released by the lead actor himself, the Hindi version of the same will be launched by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan took to his Twitter handle with the announcement about the trailer launch, as he tweeted, “The official trailer of #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea’ is releasing on 6th March, 2020 @ 5PM. The Hindi version of d trailer will b launched by @akshaykumar and d Malayalam version of d same will be launched on @Mohanlal's Official Facebook page and Twitter handle. Stay tuned!”

The official trailer of ' #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea’ is releasing on 6th March, 2020 @ 5PM. The Hindi version of d trailer will b launched by @akshaykumar and d Malayalam version of d same will be launched on @Mohanlal ‘s Official Facebook page and Twitter handle.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QUqoSVe4lr — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) March 3, 2020

The period film, which will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, also has Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun and Pranav Mohanlal as part of it.

The movie is slated to release by March 26.