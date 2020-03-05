Fahadh Faasil sports a new look for Malik

The second look poster of Faadh Faasil's Malik has been released online and the actor's stunning new look is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the second poster.

A middle-aged man, Fahadh is seen wearing a white dhoti and full sleeves shirt. With salt and pepper Fahadh seems to have lost weight in this new look.

Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the role of Sulaiman Malik, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. And Fahadh is said to sport four different looks in Malik from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old.

Malik, is touted to be a big budget film made with a whopping amount of about Rs 27 crores.

Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath are a few other casts in the movie. Director Mahesh Narayanan hilmself revealed that Malik will hit screens on April 12 as a Vishu release.