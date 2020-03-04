Working with Vijay is a dream come true: Gouri on wrapping Master

After impressing us with the role of Jaanu in 96, actress Gouri Kishan has been part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.

Gouri shared a photo with the team of Master and revealed that she has wrapped up the film's shoot.

Sharing the tweet, she wrote, "Sharing screen space with Vijay sir is a dream come true!@Dir_Lokesh and his guy gang are absolute rockstars and @sathyaDP. I’m so grateful for the special bond we share. :’) Lastly, to my wonderful co actors - this has been such a pleasure! #ComingSoon (sic)."

Reportedly, Gouri is said to play a college student in this film, while Vijay will be seen as a college professor.

The post-production works are going on and the film is said to release by April. Master, produced by XB Film Creators, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.