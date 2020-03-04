A childish act: Actress Charmy Kaur apologizes after being trolled for insensitive video

A day after Charmy Kaur posted an insensitive video with regard to corona virus and invited backlash from netizens, the actress has apologized for her statement.

Her video post on her Twitter page on Tuesday in response to corona virus reaching to India in states like Telengana and Delhi kicked up a storm. "All The Best Guys. You Know This Why? Because Corona Virus has touched Delhi and Telangana antha. That's what I heard. That's what it is there in the news. So, all the best guys. Corona Virus has arrived," she was heard saying in the video.

Soon, the actress was trolled for making such an irresponsible statement. Later, Charmy deleted the video and apologised saying, “I read all your comments and I apologize to all of you for this video. It was a childish act on a very sensitive subject and I will pay attention to my reaction from further on because I did not know much about it."

In India, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist in Jaipur tested positive for infection.

On workfront, Charmy Kaur teamed up with Puri Jagannadh for the first time in Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi movie Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap. The two are collaborating again as co-producers for Akash Puri's Romantic and Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter. Both the movies are expected to be released in the cinema halls in 2020.